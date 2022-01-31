IGNOU To Offer MA English Through Online Mode

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will offer the Master of Arts (English) programme through online mode. The Master’s Degree in English is to give the learners a sound understanding of English and American literatures and also other new areas in literature such as, Canadian, Australian and Indian English. "The learners would develop an understanding of English and other literatures of their choice in their proper historio-critical perspectives. A good knowledge of reading, comprehension and writing skills would be a prerequisite for this programme. It will also allow the learners to specialize in areas of their choice given the modular nature of the programme," IGNOU release read.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. "In order to complete the MA Programme a learner may opt for course(s) from any module along with two compulsory courses which will have to be opted for in the First Year. However, if for any reason a student is unable to/not interested in completing the MA Programme, s/he may exit with a PG Diploma in English after completing 32 credit worth of course," the release mentioned.

Launching the MA English programme in virtual mode, VC Prof. Nageshwar Rao hoped that the online Mode would help in enhancing the enrolments in the programme and more prospective applicants will be able to pursue Master Degree in the English language. Prof. E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad was the chief guest at the virtual launch ceremony.

The virtual MA English programme will have courses on- Literary Criticism and Theory, Aspects of Language, Comparative Literature, British Literature, New Literature In English, Writings From The Margins, Writings From India, American Literature, The Novel. The course fee for the programme is Rs 13,600, in addition, the candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

Prof. Malati Mathur is the programme coordinator. For details on the programme, please visit the website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.