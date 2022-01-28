  • Home
IGNOU To Offer BA (Hons) Programmes In Urdu And Sanskrit

The UG programmes on Sanskrit and Urdu will commence from January admission session

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 28, 2022 6:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
New Delhi:

The School of Humanities, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is set to offer Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Sanskrit and Urdu from January, 2022 admission session. The programmes were launched through virtual ceremonies. "Prof. Najma Akhtar, VC Jamia Millia Islamia, Prof. Shaikh Aquil Ahmad, Director, NCPUL, MoE, Prof. Murli Manohar Pathak, VC, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, Prof. Madhusudan Penna, VC, Kavikulguru Sanskrit University, Ramtek, other dignitaries were present at the inaugural occasion," IGNOU release read.

Addressing the launch of the two language courses- Urdu and Sanskrit, VC IGNOU, Prof. Nageshwar Rao talked of the many Urdu words used by all of us in our daily lives and said that this amalgamation of the languages makes our culture unique.

The VC also touched on Sanskrit's scientific structure and its connection with Indian ethos and culture since Vedic times in his presidential address at the launch ceremony. Interested candidates can enroll in the programmes on the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Meanwhile, the re-registration process for the January session will be closed on January 31. Students can register online for admission to different undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes.

The candidates who want to re-register for IGNOU January 2022 session, can do so on the official website- ignou.ac.in. Candidates, those who are already enrolled in IGNOU courses, can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords.

IGNOU offers programmes in disciplines including undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/ awareness programmes.

