IGNOU To Conduct Basic BSc Nursing, BEd Exams On May 8; Check Details

IGNOU Basic BSc Nursing, BEd exams to be held on May 8

IGNOU Exams 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the exams for Basic BSc Nursing and BEd courses May 8, 2022. The IGNOU exam date notification is available on the official website-- ignou.ac.in. Candidates should note that the registration process for the IGNOU Basic BSc Nursing and IGNOU BEd courses is underway. Those who want to apply for the entrance test can apply through the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the IGNOU entrance test 2022 is April 17. The exam duration is for 2 hours for both the courses.

To apply for the IGNOU January 2022 entrance exams, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000.

IGNOU BSc Nursing, BEd Exams 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For IGNOU BEd Exam 2022: At least 50 per cent marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree and /or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/ Commerce/ Humanities. Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualifications equivalent thereto.

For IGNOU BSc Nursing Exam 2022: In-service Nurses, that is Registered nurse and Registered Midwife (RNRM) having 10+2 with three years, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with minimum of two years experience in the profession after RNRM.

In-service Nurses (RNRM) having Class 10th (matriculation) or its equivalent with three years, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with minimum of five years experience in the profession after RNRM.