IGNOU Exams 2020 From September 17

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will start the term end exams from September 17. The IGNOU term-end examinations 2020 will be held only for final year students. The details of IGNOU June term-end exams (TEE) including schedule and release of admit cards will be made available on the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU admit cards and date sheet of the university’s June TEE is expected to be released in the first week of September. However, the first and second year term end exams of IGNOU will be held in the month of December.

IGNOU term-end exams will be conducted for the different postgraduate and undergraduate degrees, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate) and certificate, postgraduate diploma (PGD) and diploma, and appreciation or awareness-level programmes from September 17.

As per reports, as many as three lakh students will appear for the final year examinations of IGNOU in 900 examination centres across the country.

The IGNOU June TEE was first scheduled to be conducted between June 1 and June 27, which got postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The last date of IGNOU registration and re-registration for July 2020 session is August 31.