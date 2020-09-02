IGNOU Term End Exams From September 17; Admit Cards Soon

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will start the term end exams from September 17 to October 16 in two shifts The detailed schedule with the timings and instructions has been released on the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU term-end examinations 2020 will be held only for final year students.

The IGNOU June TEE 2020, as per the IGNOU date sheet, will be held in two different shifts, morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm across 900 exam centres designated for the purpose.

The June term-end examination will be held following all the social distancing norms. The university also mentioned the possibility of a last minute change of examination centre due to COVID-19 situation or any other reason.

IGNOU term-end exams will be conducted for the different postgraduate and undergraduate degrees, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate) and certificate, postgraduate diploma (PGD) and diploma, and appreciation or awareness-level programmes from September 17.

As per reports, as many as three lakh students will appear for the final year examinations of IGNOU in 900 examination centres across the country.

The IGNOU date sheet also added: “Any student who is not able to appear in the Term-End Examination for Covid-19 related reasons or any other reason will be permitted to appear in the December 2020 Term-End Examination of the University. The Examination Fee submitted by the student towards the June 2020 TEE will be adjusted for the December 2020 TEE.”

The IGNOU June TEE was first scheduled to be conducted between June 1 and June 27, which got postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The IGNOU students are advised to be in touch with their respective regional centres for latest updates on term-end exams.