IGNOU Term End Exam Admit Cards At Ignou.ac.in

The term-end IGNOU exams for all the programmes are scheduled between September 17 and October 18. The exams will be held in 900 exam centres across the country.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 9, 2020 3:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for the June Term End Exams (TEE) for the BEd programmes. Candidates who have registered for the June TEE can download their IGNOU hall tickets from the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.ac.in. The term end exams for all the IGNOU programmes are scheduled between September 17 and October 16 in two shifts The detailed IGNOU date sheet with the timings and instructions has already been released. The IGNOU term-end examinations for BEd 2020 programmes will be held only for final year students.

The IGNOU June TEE 2020, as per the schedule, will be held in two different shifts, morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm across 900 exam centres designated for the purpose.

IGNOU BEd Hall Tickets: To Download

  • Visit the official website

  • Insert the login credentials

  • Submit and access the IGNOU BEd 2020 hall tickets

The June term-end examination will be held following all the social distancing norms. The university also mentioned the possibility of a last minute change of examination centre due to COVID-19 situation or any other reason.

IGNOU term-end exams will be conducted for the different postgraduate and undergraduate degrees, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate) and certificate, postgraduate diploma (PGD) and diploma, and appreciation or awareness-level programmes from September 17.

