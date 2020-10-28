IGNOU TEE Result: Apply Online For Revaluation

Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has allowed students to apply for photocopies of answer booklets, revaluation of marks of IGNOU June 2020 TEE and December 2019 TEE examinations. The IGNOU June TEE results were announced on October 1. Students unsatisfied with the IGNOU June 2020 TEE and IGNOU December 2019 TEE results can apply for the revaluation and retotalling of marks obtained in the term-end exams. Students can also apply for obtaining the photocopies of IGNOU TEE answer sheets. Students can apply online at the university’s website for revaluation and applying for photocopies.

IGNOU June 2020 TEE And December 2019 TEE Result 2020: How To Apply For Scanned Copies, Revaluation

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU website

Step 2: On the designated link, click apply

Step 3: Fill the details required

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Submit

However, students will not be allowed to apply for revaluation and apply for photocopies of IGNOU December 2019 TEE and IGNOU June 2020 TEE of exams held for multiple-choice questions.

“Reevaluation and copy of Answerscripts is not available for Following Exam for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type and conducted on OMR sheets. These Course Code OMT-101, OSS-101, PCO-01, BSHF-101 & FST-01. [TS-01, TS-03, TS-06, TS-07] [ BEGE103 (S) ] [BPCCHN, BLIS AND CLIS: All courses]”, a statement in the IGNOU revaluation window said.

The photocopies of the answer booklets of IGNOU June TEE exams and IGNOU December TEE exams will be provided by the concerned REC if the answer script has not been processed for Re-evaluation. Students can also apply for the copy of Answer Script before applying for Re-evaluation or simultaneously student can apply for copy and re-evaluation together.