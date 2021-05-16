IGNOU TEE Result: Apply Online For Re-Evaluation Of December 2020 Term End Exam

Students can apply for IGNOU December TEE revaluation of marks

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has allowed the students who appeared for the December 2020 term-end exams (TEE) to apply for photocopies of answer booklets and apply for re-evaluation of marks. Students unsatisfied with the IGNOU December 2020 TEE results can apply for the re-evaluation of marks scored in the term-end exams. Students can also apply for obtaining the photocopies of IGNOU TEE answer sheets. Students can apply online at the university’s website for revaluation and applying for photocopies.

“IGNOU students seeking Re-Evaluation and Copy of Answerscripts for TEE- Dec 2020 can now apply online,” read an official statement.

IGNOU December 2020 TEE Result: How To Apply For Scanned Copies, Revaluation

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU website

Step 2: On the designated link, click apply

Step 3: Fill the details required

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Submit

However, students will not be allowed to apply for revaluation and apply for photocopies of IGNOU December 2020 exams held for multiple choice questions.

“Reevaluation and copy of Answerscripts is not available for following exam for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type and conducted on OMR sheets. These Course Code BPP (PCO01, OMT101, OSS101) BDP/BTS/BCA ( BSHF101, FST01) BPCHHN ( BNS041, BNS042) CLIS (BLI011, BLII012, BLII013, BLII014). CBCS Based Bachelors and Honours degree programme (BEVAE181) [BEGE103 (S)]”, a statement in the IGNOU re-evaluation application window said.

The photocopies of the answer booklets will be provided by the concerned REC if the answer script has not been processed for Re-evaluation. Students can also apply for the copy of Answer Script before applying for Re-evaluation or can apply for Copy and Re-evaluation together.