IGNOU TEE June Admit Card 2020 Not Required To Give Exam, Know More

IGNOU TEE Admit Card 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday released the Term End Examination (IGNOU TEE June) admit card on the official website, ignou.ac.in. However, it is not necessary for candidates to present their hall tickets to appear in the examination. According to an official statement, candidates can appear for TEE exam as long as their names appear on the list of examinees. June TEE exams will be held from September 17 to October 16, 2020, at 718 examination centres which include 59 centres for jail inmates.

“The Examination Centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examination, even if they do not possess the hall ticket (examination intimation slips), but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre,” IGNOU said.

However, candidates must bring a valid Identity card to the examination centre.

“Students are advised to be in possession of the valid Identity Card issued by the University or Government during the examination. Mobile phones are not permitted inside the examination hall,” an official statement said.

IGNOU TEE will be held following safety precautions. “During the entire period of examinations the examination centres will implement the social Distancing and other measures as per Government of India guidelines in current scenario of COVID-19 to ensure health and safety of the students,” an official statement said.

The university has asked candidates to follow guidelines, maintain social distancing and hygiene to ensure safety of all the students.

Over 3 lakh candidates will write exams of undergraduate, postgraduate, PG certificate and certificate, PGD and diploma, and appreciation or awareness-level programmes from September 17.