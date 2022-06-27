  • Home
IGNOU TEE June 2022: Term-End Exam Form Submission Deadline Extended; Check Details

IGNOU TEE June 2022: Candidates can now submit the IGNOU June 2022 TEE exam form without late fee till June 30 (upto 12 am).

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 27, 2022 2:15 pm IST

IGNOU TEE June 2022 exam form submission deadline extended

IGNOU TEE June 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit the term end examination (TEE) 2022 form. Candidates can now submit the IGNOU June 2022 TEE exam form without late fee till June 30 (upto 12 am). Earlier, the last date to fill and submit the TEE June 2022 exam form was June 25.

Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 200 for each theory and practical examination conducted by IGNOU. The exam fee can be paid through credit card, debit card, or net banking. The IGNOU June TEE 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 22 till September 5.

The last date for online submission of IGNOU exam form 2022 with the late fee of Rs.1,100 plus Rs. 200 per programme has been extended till July 10 (up to 12 am).

Earlier, the university had extended the last date for submitting assignments for the TEE June 2022 session till June 30. Learners can submit their IGNOU TEE assignments, final project, dissertation, field work journals, and internship reports through the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

