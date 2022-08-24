IGNOU TEE June 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Score Card

IGNOU TEE Result Declared For June 2022 Session

IGNOU TEE Result 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the Term-End Examination (TEE) June 2022 result today, August 24. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the IGNOU TEE result from the official website -- ignou.ac.in. To download the IGNOU TEE result 2022, candidates need to enter their enrollment number. The June 2022 term-end examination was began on July 22 for various Academic Programmes offered by the university.

The IGNOU TEE June 2022 for several programmes will conclude on September 5. IGNOU has established 831 examination centres across India and in 18 overseas centres. The term-end exam is being held in two sessions-- morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The IGNOU TEE 2022 June examination is being organised in offline mode.

IGNOU TEE June 2022 Result: How To Check?

Visit the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "June 2022 Term End Examination Result Declared" link.

Enter your enrollment number and programme.

Click on submit.

Your June 2022 TEE score card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

IGNOU June 2022 TEE Result: Direct Link

The IGNOU has announced the June 2022 TEE result for the candidates who have appeared for the exams and whose papers have been verified by the university.