IGNOU TEE June 2022: Online Programmes Registration Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

IGNOU TEE June 2022 registration ends tomorrow

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registrations for the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 for online programmes tomorrow, January 15, 2023. Candidates yet to apply for the exam can register online through the official website-- ignou.ac.in. IGNOU has started the application process for June TEE 2022 for online programmes on January 2, 2023.

The IGNOU June TEE 2022 question paper will include multiple choice questions (MCQs) based on related Certificates and Diploma programmes. While there will be a descriptive type examination for undergraduate and postgraduate examinations. The application fee to register for the programme is Rs 200 per course for students appearing in the territory of India and USD 20 per course for students who wish to appear outside the Territory of India.

IGNOU TEE June 2022: How To Register Online

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. Click on the "IGNOU June 2022 for Online Programmes" link available on the homepage Fill in the application form as instructed and cross-verify details Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee Pay the application fee and download the fee receipt Submit the application form and print a copy for further reference.

The university has advised students at the time of filling in the examination form, if registration is not found valid, or course(s) for which they are eligible for appearing in the IGNOU TEE June 2022 is not reflected in the drop-down box, they should approach IOP Support team by mailing at iopsupport@ignouonline.ac.in or can contact at 011-29572322.