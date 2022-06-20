IGNOU TEE June 2022: Last Date To Submit Assignment, Project Report, Dissertation Extended; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

IGNOU TEE June 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submitting assignment for the IGNOU Term-End Exam (TEE) June 2022 session. Learners can now submit their IGNOU TEE assignments, final project, dissertation, field work journals, and internship reports till June 30, 2022. Earlier, the last date to submit the TEE June 2022 assignment was June 15. The IGNOU June TEE 2022 assignment can be submitted through the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of Assignments (both in hard and soft copy), Project Reports, Field Work Journals (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Reports, etc. Online as well as Offline (Physical) for the Term-end-Examination, June 2022 has been further extended up to 30th June 2022,” the IGNOU said in a statement.

The university has already released the exam forms for the June 2022 Term End Examination. The IGNOU June 2022 TEE forms are available on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The last date fill and submit the IGNOU term-end examination application form is June 25.

Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 200 for each theory and practical examination conducted by IGNOU. The exam fee can be paid through credit card, debit card, or net banking. The IGNOU is expected to conduct the TEE 2022 from July 22 till September 5.