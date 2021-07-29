Image credit: ignou.ac.in IGNOU TEE June 2021 admit card released at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU hall ticket 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released hall ticket or admit card for the June 2021 term end examinations (TEE). Learners can download their admit cards from the IGNOU website. The exam will be conducted between August 3 and September 9, in offline mode. Learners need to use their enrollment numbers to download admit cards.

IGNOU June TEE 2021 will be held in two slots on exam days, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The date sheet for the Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate, and Certificate programmes has been uploaded on the official website of IGNOU.

IGNOU June TEE 2021 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

How To Download IGNOU June TEE 2021 Admit Card

Go to ignou.ac.in. Click on ‘Hall Ticket for June 2021 Term End Examination’. Enter your enrollment number and select programme. Submit and download hall ticket.

IGNOU had said students who are unable to participate in the June TEE in August 2021 will be given the opportunity to participate in the examination in December 2021. In this case, the registration validity period for students whose registrations expired in June 2021 will be extended until December 2021, it said.

Meanwhile, the registration deadline for admission to the next academic year at IGNOU has been extended till July 31. Candidates who missed the registration process earlier can now apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.