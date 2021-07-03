IGNOU June TEE exams will begin on August 3

IGNOU June TEE 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced June 2021 Term End Examination (TEE) dates. For undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) final year students, the exams will be conducted from August 3, along with exams for backlogs.

Similarly, postgraduate diploma (PGD), diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate exams will also begin on August 3. Detailed date sheets will be released soon on the official website of the university.

“The Term-end Examination (TEE) June 2021 of the University will be conducted from 3rd August 2021 for the final year students of Under Graduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes along with their backlogs, if any. The examination of Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate and Certificate Programmes will also be held from 3rd August 2021. The Date-Sheet and other details will be notified shortly,” IGNOU said in a statement.

IGNOU to conduct the Term-end Examination (TEE) June 2021 from 3rd August 2021 pic.twitter.com/KPVtvsz26M — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 3, 2021

IGNOU on June 30 extended the last date to submit June TEE exam forms. Students can apply for the exam up to July 9.

The university has also extended the June TEE 2021 assignment submission deadline to July 15.

“IGNOU further extends the last date for Online/Physical submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Dissertation, Internship, Field Work Journal, etc., upto 15th July, 2021; Also extends the last date for Online submission of examination form upto 9th July 2021 for TEE, June 2021,” IGNOU said.

To submit assignments, learners can login to the IGNOU website with their enrollment number, programme name, and date of birth.