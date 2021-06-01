IGNOU TEE June 2021: Direct Link To Submit Assignments

IGNOU June TEE assignment submission last date extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University on Monday extended the last date to submit June Term End Examination assignments. The university has also published the link to submit assignments online. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the university had earlier postponed Learner Support Services at regional centres and introduced the online method to submit assignments.

Direct link to submit IGNOU June TEE 2021 assignments

Learners can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork journal, dissertation, etc up to June 15. Earlier, the last date for submission of assignments was May 31.

IGNOU’s decision to extend the deadline came a day after it clarified the decision is yet to be taken by the university.

“Please be advised that the university has not issued any notification with regard to extension of submission date for Assignments or Practicals for June 2021 Term End Examinations,” the IGNOU said on May 30, in response to students’ queries.

Many learners had previously said the assignment submission deadline should be extended, stating resources due to COVID-19 lockdown.

To submit assignments, learners are required to login to the official website with their enrollment number, programme name, and date of birth.

“The learners may ensure that while submitting the final project through online mode, the Proposal Proforma is duly approved in original, along with “Synopsis” and Bio-data of the project guide and originality certificate is duly signed by both the Student and the Project Guide with date to be incorporated (wherever applicable),” the university has instructed.

As per IGNOU instructions, while uploading digital copy of projects, learners should ensure that scanned pages are clear and not blurred, sequence is correct, pages are well lighted, and orientation of pages is the same – should not change between portrait and landscape.