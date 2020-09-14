  • Home
IGNOU TEE June 2020 Hall Ticket Released @Ignou.ac.in, Direct Link Here

IGNOU Hall Ticket June 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has released June TEE 2020 hall ticket at ignou.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 14, 2020 5:38 pm IST | Source: Careers 360
Image credit: ignou.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the Term End Exam admit card (IGNOU TEE admit card 2020). The June term exam will be held from September 17. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website, ignou.ac.in. IGNOU June TEE 2020 will be held in two different shifts -- 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm -- at 900 test cnetres across the country. Candidates will be able to download their TEE hall ticket using enrollment numbers.

IGNOU TEE June 2020 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

IGNOU Hall Ticket June 2020: How To Download

  1. Go to the direct link mentioned above (or, find the link at ignou.ac.in).

  2. Select your programme from the drop-down list.

  3. Enter your enrollment number and submit.

IGNOU TEE will be held for the different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the institute. As per university data, as many as three lakh students will appear for the final year examinations of IGNOU.

Previously, IGNOU had released hall ticket for BEd examination. The datesheet of TEE June exams is available on the official website, ignou.ac.in.

