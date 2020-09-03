  • Home
IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket 2020 To Be Released On September 8, Details Here

IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket: The IGNOU June TEE 2020 hall ticket is set to be released on September 8 at ignou.ac.in

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 4, 2020 10:29 am IST

IGNOU TEE June 2020 Admit Card To Be Released On September 8 At Ignou.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, will release the Term End Examination (IGNOU TEE 2020) hall ticket soon. According to reports, IGNOU TEE 2020 hall ticket will be released on September 8. The IGNOU TEE 2020 June exams, for postgraduate and undergraduate programmes, will be conducted from September 17, 2020.

Once released, IGNOU TEE Admit card will be available on the official website, ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU June TEE 2020, as per the IGNOU date sheet, will be held in two different shifts in 900 exam centres across the country.

The IGNOU June TEE examination, for final year postgraduate and undergraduate degrees, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate) and certificate, postgraduate diploma (PGD) and diploma, and appreciation or awareness-level programmes, will be held following all the social distancing norms in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

IGNOU TEE June Hall Ticket: How To Download

Once released, IGNOU TEE June admit card can be downloaded from ignou.ac.in by following these steps:

  1. Go to the official website.

  2. Find and click on the IGNOU TEE admit card link.

  3. Enter the required information.

  4. Submit and download the IGNOU TEE 2020 hall ticket.

According to reports, as many as 3 lakh students will appear for the final year examinations of IGNOU in 900 examination centres across India.

Previously, the IGNOU June TEE was scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 27, which got postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with their respective regional centres for latest updates on term-end exams.

