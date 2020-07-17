IGNOU TEE June 2020 Exam In September, Details Here

IGNOU TEE June Exam 2020 Date: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, will conduct its June term-end examination in September.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:50 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Extends Examination Form, Assignment And Project Report Submission Deadline
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission, Examination Form Deadline Till July 15
IGNOU: Freedom To Learn Podcast Platform Launched, Aims At ‘Reaching The Unreached’
IGNOU UG, PG Admission 2020: Last Date To Apply Is July 31
IGNOU Extends Deadline To Submit Form For June Term End Exam 2020
COVID-19 Lockdown: Deadline Extended For Submission Of IGNOU Assignments Till June 15
IGNOU TEE June 2020 Exam In September, Details Here
IGNOU TEE June 2020 Exam In September, Details Here
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has announced the revised schedule for IGNOU TEE June Exam 2020. According to the latest notification on ignou.ac.in, the June term-end exam, or TEE, will be conducted from the first week of September. Previously, IGNOU TEE June 2020 had been postponed until further notice, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IGNOU TEE 2020 will be conducted for students of final-year or final-semester of Master’s degree, Bachelor’s degree, Postgraduate diploma, Diploma and Certificate programmes, the official notification said.

IGNOU has also extended the last date to submit examination forms, assignments and project reports for TEE and other exams.

Online examination forms, assignments and project reports of IGNOU TEE June 2020 can be submitted up to July 31, according to official information. Earlier, the last date for submission was July 15.

The assignments can be submitted online through email or offline at study centers, IGNOU said.

Project reports can also be submitted online through the software link at ignou.ac.in or offline at IGNOU Headquarters or Regional Centres, the university said.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU Exam ignou exam dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WB HS Result 2020: West Bengal Class 12 Result Today; Live Updates
Live | WB HS Result 2020: West Bengal Class 12 Result Today; Live Updates
JAC Board 12th Result 2020: Live Updates
Live | JAC Board 12th Result 2020: Live Updates
CA November Exam Dates Announced
CA November Exam Dates Announced
Jharkhand Class 12th Board Exam Result Today, Know About Degree Admission
Jharkhand Class 12th Board Exam Result Today, Know About Degree Admission
West Bengal HS Result 2020: When, Where, How To Check
West Bengal HS Result 2020: When, Where, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................