Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU TEE June 2020 Exam In September, Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has announced the revised schedule for IGNOU TEE June Exam 2020. According to the latest notification on ignou.ac.in, the June term-end exam, or TEE, will be conducted from the first week of September. Previously, IGNOU TEE June 2020 had been postponed until further notice, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IGNOU TEE 2020 will be conducted for students of final-year or final-semester of Master’s degree, Bachelor’s degree, Postgraduate diploma, Diploma and Certificate programmes, the official notification said.

IGNOU has also extended the last date to submit examination forms, assignments and project reports for TEE and other exams.

Online examination forms, assignments and project reports of IGNOU TEE June 2020 can be submitted up to July 31, according to official information. Earlier, the last date for submission was July 15.

The assignments can be submitted online through email or offline at study centers, IGNOU said.

Project reports can also be submitted online through the software link at ignou.ac.in or offline at IGNOU Headquarters or Regional Centres, the university said.