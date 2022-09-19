IGNOU TEE December 2022: Last Date To Submit Assignment September 30; Guidelines Here

The last date to submit the December TEE 2022 assignments is September 30.

IGNOU TEE December 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 assignment submission is ongoing. As per IGNOU, the last date to submit the December TEE 2022 assignments is September 30, 2022. Candidates can check more details regarding the assignment submission through the official website – ignou.ac.in.

Candidates need to submit the assignment only through the Google form provided on the official schedule of IGNOU. The university will not accept any email or hard copy submission. IGNOU will release the date sheet for the December TEE 2022 examination once candidates have submitted their assignments.

The assignments have a 30 per cent weightage in each IGNOU programme. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent to pass and thereafter can fill out the IGNOU December TEE 2022 exam application form. Students who fail to submit the IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment cannot attend the December TEE 2022 exam.

Recently, IGNOU has extended the July 2022 session re-registration deadline. Candidates can now complete the re-registration process for the July session through the official website till September 25, 2022.

