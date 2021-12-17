IGNOU TEE December 2021: Exam Form Submission Deadline Extended

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU TEE December 2021 registration deadline extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit forms for the December 2021 Term End Examination. Learners can apply for IGNOU December TEE 2021 without late fee up to 12 am on December 19. On payment of a late fee of Rs 1,100 plus Rs 200 per course, the application can be submitted up to December 31, 2021, IGNOU said.

“The last date for online submission of examination form for the Term-end Examination, December 2021 without late fee has been extended till 19th December 2021 - 12.00 am - zero hour - midnight and the last date for online submission of examination form with late fee of Rs.1100/- plus Rs.200/- per course has been extended from 20th December 2021 to 31st December 2021 till 12.00 am - zero hour - midnight,” the official notification said.

IGNOU has also extended the last date of re-registration for the January 2022 session up to December 31.

Candidates can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork journal, dissertation till December 31. The previous deadline was November 30.

IGNOU has also released the tentative schedule for December TEE exams 2021 according to which the exams will begin on January 20, 2022 and will continue till February 22, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts.

The morning shift will start from 10 am and will continue till 1 pm. The evening shift exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The date sheet can be downloaded from ignou.ac.in.

Students can contact to datesheet@ignou.ac.in in for more information.