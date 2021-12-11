  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU TEE December 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Important Details

IGNOU TEE December 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Important Details

IGNOU TEE December 2021: The candidates can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork journal, dissertation till December 31

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 11, 2021 10:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Extends Re-registration Date For January Session, How To Apply
IGNOU Further Extends Admission Deadline For UG, PG Programmes
IGNOU To Celebrate 36th Foundation Day Tomorrow
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Fresh Admission To UG, PG Programmes
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To Online UG, PG Programmes
Student Innovation Award 2021: IGNOU Extends Application Deadline Till October 15
IGNOU TEE December 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Important Details
IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam will be held from January 20
Image credit: IGNOU website
New Delhi:

IGNOU TEE December 2021: The India Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the online submission deadline for December 2021 term exam examination. The candidates can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork journal, dissertation till December 31.

Earlier, the last date was till October 31, which was extended till November 30.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also released the tentative schedule for December TEE exams 2021. According to the IGNOU tentative date sheet, the December TEE will commence from January 20, 2022 and will continue till February 22, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift will start from 10 am and will continue till 1 pm.

The evening shift exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appearing for the examination can check and download the tentative IGNOU TEE 2021 date sheet at ignou.ac.in.

Students can contact to datesheet@ignou.ac.in in case of any queries or information.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) ignou exam dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI CS December 2021 Exam Admit Card Released, Steps To Download
ICSI CS December 2021 Exam Admit Card Released, Steps To Download
CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key, Analysis, Released Live: 2 Questions Incomplete, Check Reactions
Live | CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key, Analysis, Released Live: 2 Questions Incomplete, Check Reactions
Tripura Govt Gives Nod For Buddhist University
Tripura Govt Gives Nod For Buddhist University
“No Errors,” CBSE Says Amid Uproar Over Class 10 English Paper
“No Errors,” CBSE Says Amid Uproar Over Class 10 English Paper
IIT Delhi’s Research And Innovation Park Wins Façade Project of the Year Award 2021
IIT Delhi’s Research And Innovation Park Wins Façade Project of the Year Award 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................