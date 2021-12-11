IGNOU TEE December 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Important Details

Image credit: IGNOU website IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam will be held from January 20

IGNOU TEE December 2021: The India Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the online submission deadline for December 2021 term exam examination. The candidates can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork journal, dissertation till December 31.

Earlier, the last date was till October 31, which was extended till November 30.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also released the tentative schedule for December TEE exams 2021. According to the IGNOU tentative date sheet, the December TEE will commence from January 20, 2022 and will continue till February 22, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift will start from 10 am and will continue till 1 pm.

The evening shift exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appearing for the examination can check and download the tentative IGNOU TEE 2021 date sheet at ignou.ac.in.

Students can contact to datesheet@ignou.ac.in in case of any queries or information.