IGNOU TEE December 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Check Last Date

The candidates can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork journal, dissertation till February 5

Updated: Jan 24, 2022 10:27 pm IST

The candidates can submit their assignments till February 5
Image credit: FILE
New Delhi:

IGNOU TEE December 2021: The India Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the online submission deadline for December 2021 term exam examination. The candidates can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork journal, dissertation till February 5, 2022.

“With the approval of the competent authority, the last date of submission for the Term-End Examination, December 2021 has been further extended till February 5, 2022,” read the notice.

The university has started the re-registration portal. The last date of IGNOU re-registration for January session till January 31. The students can register for the January session online at ‘Samarth’ platform. This is applicable to students studying for undergraduate, postgraduate or semester-based courses of two or three-year duration. Students can register at the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.samarth.edu.in -- for the online courses.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the websites. For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.

