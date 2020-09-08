IGNOU TEE Admit Card Soon, Check How To Download

  • Home
IGNOU TEE Admit card 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University will release the Term End Exam admit card (IGNOU TEE admit card 2020) for the June session soon.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 8, 2020 12:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University will release the Term End Exam admit card (IGNOU TEE admit card 2020) for the June session soon. For the examinations to be conducted in September, the candidates can log in to the official website of the IGNOU - ignou.ac.in and download the admit cards.

The IGNOU hall ticket 2020 has to be carried to the exam hall by all the candidates; failing to which the students will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

IGNOU TEE Admit Card 2020: How To Download

  • Visit IGNOU’s official website - ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on ‘Student Support’ link.
  • Click on ‘Results’.
  • Find Hall ticket/Admit card link from the list.
  • Click on ‘TEE admit card 2020’.
  • Key in your enrolment number.
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • View your TEE admit card 2020. Download and take a print out for future reference.
