IGNOU TEE Admit Card Soon, Check How To Download

IGNOU TEE Admit card 2020: Hall Ticket To Be Released Soon, Check How To Download

The Indira Gandhi National Open University will release the Term End Exam admit card (IGNOU TEE admit card 2020) for the June session soon. For the examinations to be conducted in September, the candidates can log in to the official website of the IGNOU - ignou.ac.in and download the admit cards.

The IGNOU hall ticket 2020 has to be carried to the exam hall by all the candidates; failing to which the students will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

IGNOU TEE Admit Card 2020: How To Download