IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 Application Open; Register By September 30

IGNOU has invited entries for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2022

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited entries for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’. The Student Innovation Award seeks to find, acknowledge, and encourage innovator students. IGNOU students who have created anything new can submit their applications for the Student Innovation Award 2022. The application form and guidelines for submitting entries can be downloaded from the IGNOU website -- ignou.ac.in. The last date for receiving the entries from the students is September 30, 2022.

As per an IGNOU statement, the selected best three entries will be awarded trophies, certificates and cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 Application Direct Link

In order to gather more expertise, the IGNOU statement added, a few of the aspiring innovators will be invited to speak with the top inventors. Candidates who are selected will also be required to give a presentation regarding their innovations. The selected candidates will be recognised across the country.

In 2018, the National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU launched the Student Innovation Awards programme for the first time. Since then, awards have been given to the top three innovators each and every year. The other nominated potential innovators are given various types of training and support to help them advance their Innovation. They are also able to compete in various other competitions hosted by the Ministry and other organisations.

Recognizing the importance of research and innovation in a nation's overall growth and development, the IGNOU has prioritised the recognition and promotion of Innovator Students from around the country.