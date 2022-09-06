  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 Application Open; Details Here

IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 Application Open; Details Here

The selected best three entries will be awarded trophies, certificates and cash prize of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 6, 2022 8:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Students Bag First Prize In Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale
IGNOU Revamps Its MBA Programme To Meet Market Requirements
IGNOU Launches BA In Facility And Services Management Programme; Details Here
IGNOU Aims To Achieve National Goals Through New Programmes In Regional Languages, Says Vice-Chancellor
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Fresh Admission To July 2022 Session
IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 Application Open; Details Here
IGNOU application for Student Innovation Award 2022 open
New Delhi:

The application for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Student Innovation Award 2022 is open. Students enrolled in IGNOU who have developed something innovative, can submit their applications in the prescribed format for the Student Innovation Award 2022. Recognizing the importance of research and innovation in the overall growth and development of the nation, IGNOU has been emphasizing on the recognition and promotion of the innovator students in different fields from across the country, an IGNOU statement said.

The selected best three entries will be awarded trophies, certificates and cash prize of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The prescribed application format and guidelines to submit entries is available at ignou.ac.in. The last date for receiving the entries from students is September 30, 2022.

The National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU instituted the scheme of Student Innovation Awards for the first time in 2018. Since then, the awards are given every year to the best three innovators. The other shortlisted potential innovators are provided various kinds of training and support to take their Innovation to the next level. They also get the opportunity to participate in other Competitions organized by the Ministry and other Organizations.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2022 Live: NEET UG Results Date, Time, Direct Link At Neet.nta.nic.in, Cut-Off
Live | NEET Result 2022 Live: NEET UG Results Date, Time, Direct Link At Neet.nta.nic.in, Cut-Off
JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
Students, Teachers Decry 'Lack Of Clarity' In Admission Process For PhD Programmes In JNU
Students, Teachers Decry 'Lack Of Clarity' In Admission Process For PhD Programmes In JNU
Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 Application Starts; Direct Link Here
Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 Application Starts; Direct Link Here
High Court Seeks Delhi Government Stand On Plea Against Fee Reimbursement Scheme For Minority Students
High Court Seeks Delhi Government Stand On Plea Against Fee Reimbursement Scheme For Minority Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................