IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 Application Open; Details Here

IGNOU application for Student Innovation Award 2022 open

The application for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Student Innovation Award 2022 is open. Students enrolled in IGNOU who have developed something innovative, can submit their applications in the prescribed format for the Student Innovation Award 2022. Recognizing the importance of research and innovation in the overall growth and development of the nation, IGNOU has been emphasizing on the recognition and promotion of the innovator students in different fields from across the country, an IGNOU statement said.

The selected best three entries will be awarded trophies, certificates and cash prize of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The prescribed application format and guidelines to submit entries is available at ignou.ac.in. The last date for receiving the entries from students is September 30, 2022.

The National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU instituted the scheme of Student Innovation Awards for the first time in 2018. Since then, the awards are given every year to the best three innovators. The other shortlisted potential innovators are provided various kinds of training and support to take their Innovation to the next level. They also get the opportunity to participate in other Competitions organized by the Ministry and other Organizations.