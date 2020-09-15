  • Home
The IGNOU student ID cards have been released at the official website for the July 2019 and earlier batches. The student ID cards are an entry pass to enter regional study centres of IGNOU.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 15, 2020 4:51 pm IST

IGNOU Student ID Card Released For July 2019 And Earlier Batches At Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU Student ID Card Released At Ignou.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the student ID cards for the July 2019 batches and also for students enrolled in earlier batches of its programmes. Candidates who had registered earlier can download their IGNOU Student ID cards from the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.ac.in. The student ID cards act as an entry passes for the students to enter the regional IGNOU study centres.This year, they can be used in place of the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2020 for the exam. To download the IGNOU student ID cards, a candidate has to login at the website and enter the system-generated registration numbers and passwords.

Details including IGNOU enrolment numbers, regional centre codes, name and address of the candidates are mentioned in the student ID. The IGNOU student IDs are to be used while candidates visit the regional study centres to submit assignments, take term-end examinations, attend counselling sessions and job fairs organised by IGNOU.

IGNOU Student ID: To Download

  • Visit the official website of IGNOU

  • Insert the login credentials

  • Submit and access the IGNOU Student ID

IGNOU offers more than 200 courses at undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), doctorate, certificate and diploma levels. Most of the UG, PG, diploma and certificate courses of IGNOU are offered based on the marks secured in the qualifying exams. For some courses like BEd., MBA, Post BSc Nursing, and MEd, however, IGNOU conducts entrance examinations.

