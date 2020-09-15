IGNOU Student ID Card Released At Ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the student ID cards for the July 2019 batches and also for students enrolled in earlier batches of its programmes. Candidates who had registered earlier can download their IGNOU Student ID cards from the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.ac.in. The student ID cards act as an entry passes for the students to enter the regional IGNOU study centres.This year, they can be used in place of the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2020 for the exam. To download the IGNOU student ID cards, a candidate has to login at the website and enter the system-generated registration numbers and passwords.

Details including IGNOU enrolment numbers, regional centre codes, name and address of the candidates are mentioned in the student ID. The IGNOU student IDs are to be used while candidates visit the regional study centres to submit assignments, take term-end examinations, attend counselling sessions and job fairs organised by IGNOU.

IGNOU Student ID: To Download

Visit the official website of IGNOU

Insert the login credentials

Submit and access the IGNOU Student ID

IGNOU offers more than 200 courses at undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), doctorate, certificate and diploma levels. Most of the UG, PG, diploma and certificate courses of IGNOU are offered based on the marks secured in the qualifying exams. For some courses like BEd., MBA, Post BSc Nursing, and MEd, however, IGNOU conducts entrance examinations.