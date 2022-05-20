IGNOU Starts Re-Registration For July 2022 Session; Apply By June 30

IGNOU starts re-registration for July 2022 session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the application portal for the online submission of re-registration of forms for the July 2022. The last date date to apply online for the July 2022 session is June 30. Students can register online for admission to different undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes for the July 2022 session at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the July 2022 Re-registration Cycle has commenced from today (20/05/2022). Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session will be 30th June 2022,” an official statement said.

Candidates already enrolled in IGNOU courses, can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords.

Steps To Re-Register For IGNOU July 2022 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Register with basic details and course opted for

Step 3: Using the details including enrollment number login again

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee