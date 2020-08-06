  • Home
IGNOU Starts Certificate Programme In Solid Waste Management

Candidates, who meet the required eligibility criteria can apply for the programme till August 16, 2020.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 6, 2020 1:18 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

To overcome the problems of waste management, the School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-Disciplinary Studies, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started a certificate programme in Solid Waste Management from the July 2020 session. Candidates, who meet the required eligibility criteria can apply for the programme till August 16, 2020.

The programme, according to the university, has been started with the objective of sensitizing the learners about the “problem of waste generation and its impact on environment and human health”.

The programme also aims to familiarise the students with existing legislation, knowledge, and practices regarding waste management in India, IGNOU said.

Candidates who have completed their higher secondary (10+2) education can apply for the programme.

“The duration of the programme is minimum (of) six months and maximum (of) two years. It is offered through distance learning mode. The medium of instruction is Hindi,” an official statement said.

Course Structure

The programme is divided into 3 courses-- course 1: Introduction to Solid Waste Management, course 2: Municipal, Agricultural, Industrial and Hazardous Waste Management and course 3: Plastic, E-waste, Biomedical and Construction, and Demolition Waste management. Each course will have 6 credits, IGNOU said.

For more information, candidates can reach out Dr. Deeksha Dave, Programme Co-ordinator, at deekshadave@ignou.ac.in, cswm@ignou.ac.in, or visit the IGNOU website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

