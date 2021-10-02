IGNOU Signs Agreement With Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) To Provide Online Programmes

IGNOU has signed an Agreement with Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has signed an agreement with Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL). The agreement seeks to enable the university to offer online distance learning (ODL) and online programmes through GOAL to the students of the Republic of Guyana.

The signing ceremony, an IGNOU statement said, was conducted virtually and had the presence of officials from both the institutions including Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor IGNOU and Professor Jacob Opadeyi, GOAL Director. Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag also was present during the ceremony and shared the Government of Guyana's initiative in tertiary education.

Professor Rao in his address at the ceremony said that the agreement would help expanding the university's international footprint. Explaining the unique pedagogy and the blended approach of IGNOU, the Vice-Chancellor said that the university can provide both ODL as well as Online education and also Learners' Support which is of paramount importance and IGNOU is committed to providing all the handholding to its partners.

He further assured all the learners of full support from the university. Elaborating on the pedagogy, he said that in this mode of education an invisible teacher becomes visible via online and electronic media imparting engaging learning to the learner for a better experience and enhanced learning. He said that the university functionaries are keenly interested in making it a success, the IGNOU statement said.

The IGNOU statement further added: “Professor VV Subramanyam provided a brief on the online technical support services of the university through Centre for Online Education. He spoke on the personalised digitally connected experiential learning services through ICT which will be made available to the Guyana learners by IGNOU for better outcome.”

“Prof Deeksha Kapoor of School of Continuing Education, gave details about the Certificate in Food and Nutrition (CFN) programme, the most popular programme among Guyana learners. Prof. P. V. Suresh, Director School of Computer and Information Sciences discussed the pedagogy and other details of the Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) programme,” it added.