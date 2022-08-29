  • Home
IGNOU Revamps Its MBA Programme To Meet Market Requirements

IGNOU MBA Programme: The open university has restructured the MBA curriculum to meet the industry and employment market requirements, an official statement said. The IGNOU MBA programme has also received AICTE recognition.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 29, 2022 7:46 pm IST

IGNOU restructures MBA curriculum
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has revamped its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. The open university has restructured the MBA curriculum to meet the industry and employment market requirements, an official statement said. The IGNOU MBA programme has also received AICTE recognition.

Giving details of the restructured MBA Programme, Professor NayantaraPadhi, Programme Coordinator (MBA), School of Management Studies, IGNOU said: “In order to meet the industry as well as employment market requirements, the management faculty has completely restructured the MBA programme.”

“The restructuring was done with the involvement of some of the top academicians from premier management institutions and practitioners, keeping in view the AICTE model curriculum,” the professor added.

IGNOU offers the MBA programme in five specialisations -- Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Operations Management, Marketing Management and Services Management. These programmes are offered both in distance and online modes.

All the courses,IGNOU said, have been completely revised and are up-to-date with the latest theories, facts and figures. The programme is structured in such a way that it is beneficial to fresh graduates to get employment, while working professionals get the benefit of value addition in terms of knowledge and application of the same.

Admissions to the MBA programmes, the IGNOU statement added, are quite easy as there is no need to qualify any entrance examination. Any graduate with 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved categories) can directly join the programme. There is no requirement for prior experience either.

Highlighting the revamped MBA programme, IGNOU said the duration of the programme is minimum 2 years and maximum up to 4 years. The programme is offered semester-wise and each of the four semesters has got seven courses. The total credits of the programme are 116. The course fee is Rs 15,500 per semester.

The learners will also get the benefit of counselling from academic counselors spread across the country. They can access the electronic course materials, as well as the printed ones. Apart from these, they can watch interactive video lectures through the GyanDarshan channel and listen to interactive lectures through FM channel (Gyan Vani).

