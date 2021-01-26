IGNOU Republic Day Celebrations: Vice Chancellor Addresses Students, Teachers

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated the 72nd Republic Day at its Maidan Garhi campus in New Delhi as part of which its Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao hoisted the national flag and inspected the guard of honour by IGNOU security guards. The celebrations were held at 56 regional centres of IGNOU.

Prof Rao informed about the various online courses started by IGNOU to continue the education during the times of pandemic. He mentioned specific online educational programmes including Gyan Darshan, television platform of the university, radio channels and live sessions conducted through the official IGNOU Facebook page throughout the pandemic to hold online classes for the students.

Prof Rao also congratulated the teachers, members of the IGNOU regional centres and non-teaching staff for working hard and helping the University to get A++ accreditation from NAAC. He said that this recognition would help to promote the University at international level.

IGNOU was recently awarded a five-star rating for innovations and startup by the Union Education Ministry’s Innovation Council. Prof Rao lauded the teachers for this achievement. He also mentioned about successfully holding the exams in September, 2020.

IGNOU celebrated its 35th foundation day in November, 2020. It had installed a solar power plant to help in reducing carbon emissions.