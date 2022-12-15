IGNOU Releases TEE December 2022 Cancelled Courses Exam Date

IGNOU TEE December 2022 cancelled courses rescheduled exam dates released

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the December 2022 Term End Examination (TEE) rescheduled exam dates for cancelled courses. The university has released the rescheduled exam dates on its official website-- ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE December exam 2022 rescheduled dates have been announced for course codes MLII-104, BPCC-110 and BNS-042.

As per the IGNOU TEE rescheduled exam dates, the university will conduct the term end exam for course codes MLII-104 and BNS-042 on January 5, 2023. The exam for MLII-104 will be held in the afternoon session, while the exam for BNS-042 will be held in the morning session. The term end exam for BPCC-110 course will be held on January 6, 2022, in the morning session.

The candidates registered for these exams can download their hall ticket with revised schedule from the official website. Earlier the term end exam for course codes MLII-104, BPCC-110 was scheduled on December 12, 2022, in the morning session and for course code BNS-042, the exam was scheduled on December 13 in the afternoon session.

IGNOU has commenced the December TEE 2022 examination from December 2. The exam will conclude on Janauary 9, 2023. The IGNOU December TEE 2022 practical exams will be held between January 14 and January 28, 2023. As per the reports, more than six lakh students are appearing for the term end exams.