Check IGNOU June TEE exam 2021 guidelines

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released a slew of guidelines for the students appearing in IGNOU June TEE 2021 exam. The examinations will begin on August 3, 2021. Candidates of Master’s, Bachelor’s, PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate programmes who have registered for the June TEE are also eligible to appear for the exam.

There will be no Term-End-Examination June 202l for the students of CBCS based UG programmes (BAG, BSCG, BCOMG, BSWG, BAECH, BAHIH, BAPSH' BAPCH, BAPAH. BASOM, BSCANH, BSCBCH, BAEGH, BAHDH). All the Term-End- Examinations for these programmes will be held in December 2021.

The information for practical examinations (wherever applicable) will be communicated separately by the concerned Regional Centres.

The Term-End-Examination for the students of the intermediate year semester of the Master's and Bachelor's programmes, scheduled in June 2021 has been postponed and will be held in December 2021. A separate notification will be issued later on, the varsity said.

The students who will not be able to appear in the TEE to be held in August 202I will be given an opportunity to appear in the TEE to be held in December 202l. For this purpose, the validity period of registration of those students whose registration ended in June 202l will be extended till December 2021.

The fee already paid by the students for the June TEE 202I for the courses for which no examination is conducted in August or September 2021 will be adjusted against the fees payable for the subsequent TEE.

If the COVID-19 condition in any region or state deteriorates further during the course of examinations in August or September, the exam of concerned students will be postponed and held in December 2021.

Check complete guidelines here.