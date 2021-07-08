IGNOU: Registration Validity For Management, MBA Courses Extended

  • Home
IGNOU has extended the registration validity for students of Management programmes (MBA and Specialised PG Diploma Programmes) and MBA (Banking and Finance) programmes.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 8, 2021 3:08 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration validity for students of Management programmes (MBA and Specialised PG Diploma Programmes) and MBA (Banking and Finance) to allow them to complete their courses from Term End Exam of June to Term End Exam of December 2021.

“Keeping in view the Covid-19 Situation, the University has decided to extend the registration validity of students of Management Programmes ( MBA and Specialised PG Diploma Programmes ) and MBA ( Banking and Finance ) from Term End Examination of June 2021 to Term End Examination of December 2021, to enable these students to complete their already registered courses,” the official notice said.

The registered students, who have already registered for their courses but have not been able to appear in the Term End Examination of June 2021, to be held in August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be given an extra chance to appear in the TEE of December 2021 to complete their already registered courses.

Accordingly, the already registered students of Management Programmes (MBA and Specialised PG Diploma programmes) and MBA (Banking and Finance) will not be allowed to register for new leftover courses during this extended validity period, which they have not yet registered to complete their programme.

IGNOU June 2021 Term End Examination (TEE) for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) final year students will be conducted from August 3, along with exams for backlogs.

Similarly, postgraduate diploma (PGD), diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate exams will also begin on August 3.

