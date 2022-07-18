IGNOU Re-registration For July 2022 Session Extended; Details Here

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration. Candidates can now apply for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration for all the courses till July 31. The re-register option is available for candidates willing to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme conducted by the IGNOU. Candidates can re-register for IGNOU July 2022 from the official website -- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration was July 15.

"Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 31st July 2022," IGNOU tweeted.

Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 31st July 2022https://t.co/riYt3W99Hi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 18, 2022

The IGNOU July 2022 re-registration process for both Indian and International students of the university commenced on May 20. Candidates who have successfully registered for the IGNOU next semester or academic year programme can check the re-registration status after 30 days from the submission of the online application.

How To Fill IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Form

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the IGNOU re-registration form July 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ignou.ac.in

Step 2:Go to the 'Alerts' section, on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “The Last Date for Re-Registration for July 2022 Session extended till 31st July, 202"

Step 4: Fill up the IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration form carefully as instructed

Step 5: Click on the ‘accept and proceed payment’ option. Pay the requisite fee.

Step 6: Once the payment is done, download the payment confirmation slip and take a print out for future reference.

Direct Link: IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration form

