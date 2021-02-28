  • Home
IGNOU Re-Registration For January 2021 Session Ends Today

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end re-registration for the January 2021 session today, February 28. Students of undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes can fill the re-registration forms on the official website, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 28, 2021 3:20 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end re-registration for the January 2021 session today, February 28. Students of undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes can fill the re-registration forms on the official website, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU had previously extended the re-registration window. “The last date of Re-Registration for the January 2021 Session has been extended till 28th February, 2021. The learner can re-register Online through the link; https://ignou.samarth.edu.in,” read an IGNOU statement.

“You can re-register for the next year/semester of your Programme irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester,” the IGNOU statement said.

IGNOU Re-Registration: Instructions For Candidates

  1. Candidates who have already registered on the portal can login with their username and password. In case of a difficulty in registering on the portal, students can visit IGNOU regional centres for resetting of account or updating email ID or mobile number.

  2. In case an online payment does not get updated, do not make the second payment immediately. “Please wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide,” IGNOU said.

  3. If a candidate makes two payments for the same application, one of the payments will be refunded.

IGNOU will also close the application window for its Post Graduate Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (PGDCSR) today.

A graduate in any discipline can apply for the programme. Senior, mid-level and entry level employees of companies undertaking CSR and professionals working in the development sector and NGOs implementing CSR activities can also apply.

