  • Home
  • Education
  • How To Fill IGNOU Re-Registration Form For January 2021 Cycle; Know Important Points

How To Fill IGNOU Re-Registration Form For January 2021 Cycle; Know Important Points

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the IGNOU re-registration for January 2021 session from December 1, 2020. All the candidate willing to register must visit the official website - ignou.ac.in and fill the IGNOU re-registration forms 2020.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 2, 2020 1:09 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU January 2021 Cycle Re-Registration Begins, Details Here
IGNOU Inaugurates Solar Power Plant On 35th Foundation Day
IGNOU Hosts Its 35th Foundation Day Virtually
IGNOU Limits Duration Of Completing Few Academic Programmes
IGNOU To Celebrate 35th Foundation Day On November 19
National Education Day 2020: IGNOU Remembers Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Hosts Seminar On NEP
How To Fill IGNOU Re-Registration Form For January 2021 Cycle; Know Important Points
IGNOU Re-Registration For January 2021 Begins; Important Points
New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the IGNOU re-registration for January 2021 session from December 1, 2020. All the candidate willing to register must visit the official website - ignou.ac.in and fill the IGNOU re-registration forms 2020.

Only those candidates who have been already enrolled in one of the IGNOU programmes are eligible to re-register.

“Re-registration means registering for next year/semester of a Programme. So it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate/semester-based programmes of two-three year duration,” IGNOU clarified.

IGNOU 2020 re-registration fee can be paid in online mode either by credit card, debit card, UPI (including BHIM) net banking or ATM card.

IGNOU 2020 Re-Registration Form

Follow the steps mentioned below to fill the IGNOU re-registration form 2020.

Step 1: Go to the official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Re-Registration”.

Step 3: Click on “Apply Online Re-Registration Form” tab under the applicant login section.

Step 4: Select programme and enter your enrolment number.

Step 5: Fill in the required details.

Step 6: Click on the ‘accept and proceed payment’ option. Pay the requisite fee.

Step 7: Once the payment is done, download the payment confirmation slip and take a print out for future reference.

IGNOU Re-Registration 2020: Important Points

  • IGNOU 2020 re-registration process is being held in online mode.
  • The IGNOU 2020 re-registration is applicable only for candidates who have already enrolled for UG/PG programmes.
  • If the re-registration form of IGNOU 2020 is sent at the wrong address, the students will have no claim over the university for regularisation.
  • Once the IGNOU 2020 re-registration form is accepted, candidates will receive a confirmation message from the university stating that their applications have been accepted.
  • In case, candidates do not receive a confirmation message within 15-20 days, they must immediately get in touch with the university officials.
Click here for more Education News
IGNOU admission IGNOU PG course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IISF 2020 From December 22; CSIR-NEIST Organises Curtain Raiser Event
IISF 2020 From December 22; CSIR-NEIST Organises Curtain Raiser Event
Telangana NEET Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Begins
Telangana NEET Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Begins
IIM Ahmedabad Placements: 50 Firms Participated On Day One
IIM Ahmedabad Placements: 50 Firms Participated On Day One
IIT Kharagpur Placements: 30 Companies Offered 130 Jobs On Day One
IIT Kharagpur Placements: 30 Companies Offered 130 Jobs On Day One
Will Release Grant-In-Aid To Two DU Colleges For Paying Salaries: AAP Government To High Court
Will Release Grant-In-Aid To Two DU Colleges For Paying Salaries: AAP Government To High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................