How To Fill IGNOU Re-Registration Form For January 2021 Cycle; Know Important Points

IGNOU Re-Registration For January 2021 Begins; Important Points

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the IGNOU re-registration for January 2021 session from December 1, 2020. All the candidate willing to register must visit the official website - ignou.ac.in and fill the IGNOU re-registration forms 2020.

Only those candidates who have been already enrolled in one of the IGNOU programmes are eligible to re-register.

“Re-registration means registering for next year/semester of a Programme. So it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate/semester-based programmes of two-three year duration,” IGNOU clarified.

IGNOU 2020 re-registration fee can be paid in online mode either by credit card, debit card, UPI (including BHIM) net banking or ATM card.

IGNOU 2020 Re-Registration Form

Follow the steps mentioned below to fill the IGNOU re-registration form 2020.

Step 1: Go to the official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Re-Registration”.

Step 3: Click on “Apply Online Re-Registration Form” tab under the applicant login section.

Step 4: Select programme and enter your enrolment number.

Step 5: Fill in the required details.

Step 6: Click on the ‘accept and proceed payment’ option. Pay the requisite fee.

Step 7: Once the payment is done, download the payment confirmation slip and take a print out for future reference.

IGNOU Re-Registration 2020: Important Points