How To Fill IGNOU Re-Registration Form For January 2021 Cycle; Know Important Points
Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the IGNOU re-registration for January 2021 session from December 1, 2020. All the candidate willing to register must visit the official website - ignou.ac.in and fill the IGNOU re-registration forms 2020.
Only those candidates who have been already enrolled in one of the IGNOU programmes are eligible to re-register.
“Re-registration means registering for next year/semester of a Programme. So it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate/semester-based programmes of two-three year duration,” IGNOU clarified.
IGNOU 2020 re-registration fee can be paid in online mode either by credit card, debit card, UPI (including BHIM) net banking or ATM card.
IGNOU 2020 Re-Registration Form
Follow the steps mentioned below to fill the IGNOU re-registration form 2020.
Step 1: Go to the official website- ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Click on “Re-Registration”.
Step 3: Click on “Apply Online Re-Registration Form” tab under the applicant login section.
Step 4: Select programme and enter your enrolment number.
Step 5: Fill in the required details.
Step 6: Click on the ‘accept and proceed payment’ option. Pay the requisite fee.
Step 7: Once the payment is done, download the payment confirmation slip and take a print out for future reference.
IGNOU Re-Registration 2020: Important Points
- IGNOU 2020 re-registration process is being held in online mode.
- The IGNOU 2020 re-registration is applicable only for candidates who have already enrolled for UG/PG programmes.
- If the re-registration form of IGNOU 2020 is sent at the wrong address, the students will have no claim over the university for regularisation.
- Once the IGNOU 2020 re-registration form is accepted, candidates will receive a confirmation message from the university stating that their applications have been accepted.
- In case, candidates do not receive a confirmation message within 15-20 days, they must immediately get in touch with the university officials.