IGNOU: Project For June Term End Exam Can be Submitted Online

The students of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) can submit their project reports online. This provision is only for those students who will appear for the June term end exam. Students can submit their project reports, online, in soft copy. Details in this regard will be announced by the university soon.

“This facility of online submission has been extended to facilitate the students to submit the project reports without travelling for the preparation of hard bound copy or for despatch or for travelling to the study centre/ regional centre or IGNOU headquarters for personal submission so as to adopt social distancing,” an official statement said.

As a general practice, students who enroll for programmes having compulsory project course submit need to submit their projects at their respective study centres or regional centres or at the IGNOU headquarter.

With this, IGNOU has also extended the last date for submission of projects to June 15.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the last date of submission of assignments for June term end exam till June 15.

The June exam has been postponed and new schedule has not been released by the University yet.