IGNOU PhD Programmes 2021: Interview Schedule Released; Important Things To Know

The aspirants who have appeared for the written examination are now being able to check the interview schedule on IGNOU’s official website- ignou.ac.in.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 3:00 pm IST
Interview schedule for IGNOU PhD Programmes 2021 is released
New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the interview schedule for admission to PhD programmes 2021. The aspirants who have appeared for the written examination are now being able to check the interview schedule on IGNOU’s official website- ignou.ac.in. The interview schedule can be downloaded as well.

The interview schedule for IGNOU PhD programmes 2021 has been released for all the subjects including Chemistry, Political Science, Environmental Science, Women Studies, Hindi, Life Science, Mathematics, Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies, Geology, Anthropology, Child Development and Urdu.

The result of the written examination was announced on April 2, 2022. The examination was conducted in 30 cities across the country on February 24, 2022. It was a Computer Based Test (CBT) in which a total number of 18687 candidates had registered themselves.

IGNOU PhD Programmes 2021: Steps To Download Interview Schedule

  1. Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e. ignou.ac.in.
  2. Click on ‘Interview Schedule for Admission to PhD Programmes 2021’ link available on the home page.
  3. A new page file will be displayed where candidates can check the subject name.
  4. Click on the subject and check the interview schedule.
  5. Download the page and keep a printout of the same for further process.
