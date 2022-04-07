IGNOU PhD Programmes 2021: Interview Schedule Released; Important Things To Know

Interview schedule for IGNOU PhD Programmes 2021 is released

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the interview schedule for admission to PhD programmes 2021. The aspirants who have appeared for the written examination are now being able to check the interview schedule on IGNOU’s official website- ignou.ac.in. The interview schedule can be downloaded as well.

The interview schedule for IGNOU PhD programmes 2021 has been released for all the subjects including Chemistry, Political Science, Environmental Science, Women Studies, Hindi, Life Science, Mathematics, Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies, Geology, Anthropology, Child Development and Urdu.

The result of the written examination was announced on April 2, 2022. The examination was conducted in 30 cities across the country on February 24, 2022. It was a Computer Based Test (CBT) in which a total number of 18687 candidates had registered themselves.

IGNOU PhD Programmes 2021: Steps To Download Interview Schedule