IGNOU PhD Entrance Test On Feb 24, Admit Cards Soon On Ignou.nta.ac.in

IGNOU PhD entrance exam admit cards soon (representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD Entrance exam for the 2021-22 academic session on February 24. With ten days to, admit cards for the test will be released soon on the official website, ignou.nta.ac.in.

Last week, the NTA released advanced information sheets that contain information about exam centres allotted to candidates. The advanced information sheets are not admit cards, the NTA had clarified.

“Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on https://ignou.nta.ac.in/ The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website https://ignou.nta.ac.in/ The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” the NTA said in the notification.

To download admit cards for IGNOU PhD entrance test, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to login to the NTA website.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ignou@nta.ac.in Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://ignou.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination,” sait the NTA.