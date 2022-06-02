IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Result 2022 Declared; Check List Of Selected Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Result 2022 at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Result 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the result for the PhD entrance exam for the July 2021 session. The candidates can check the result on the IGNOU website- ignou.ac.in.

The PhD entrance exam result 2022 has been announced for the Political Science, Translation Studies, Vocational Education and Training, Law, Tourism and Hospitality Service Management, Hindi, Urdu, Interdisciplinary and Trans- Disciplinary Studies, Environmental Science, Chemistry, Life Science, Mathematics and Geology.

The selected candidates will take admission for various research degree programmes in the July academic session.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Result 2021: Steps To Check

Visit the IGNOU official website- ignou.ac.in Click on PhD result link 2021 available on home page IGNOU PhD admission list 2022 with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further references.

The selected candidates will get offer letters via mail or by post. For details on IGNOU PhD admission, please visit the official website- ignou.ac.in.