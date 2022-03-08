  • Home
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam: NTA Releases Candidates’ Response Sheets, Provisional Answer Key

To access the IGNOU PhD entrance exam answer sheet and recorded responses, candidates will have to login at the website with their application numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 4:26 pm IST

New Delhi:

The candidates’ response sheets and the provisional answer keys of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD entrance exams have been released. Students can now access their response sheets of the IGNOU Phd entrance exam 2022 papers on the official website -- ignou.nta.ac.in. To access the IGNOU PhD entrance exam answer sheet and recorded responses, candidates will have to login at the website with their application numbers and dates of birth. IGNOU PhD entrance exam was held on February 24, 2022 for admission at 30 exam centre cities across the country.

Also the administering body has allowed the applicants to raise objections against their recorded responses IGNOU PhD keys by March 9. To raise objections, a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per challenge has to be paid. NTA will verify the objections and release the final answer key later.

“Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200/- (Rs. Two Hundred only) per challenged answer as a nonrefundable fee. The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The payment can be made online, through payment gateway, using Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI. No challenge will be considered without receipt of processing fee,” an NTA statement said.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Response Sheet: How To Download

  • Go to the official website - ignou.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the designated link -- IGNOU PhD 2021-22 Answer Key Challenge
  • On the next window click on the select login type tab
  • On the pop-up, insert the application numbers and dates of birth or password
  • Submit and access the OMR, response sheet and answer key
