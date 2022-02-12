IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam: NTA Releases Advanced Information, Admit Cards Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU Phd entrance exam 2021 admit cards soon (representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released advanced information slips for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD entrance examination candidates. These slips mention the exam city allotted to candidates and other relevant information. Applicants can visit ignou.nta.ac.in and download it using their application numbers and date of birth.

The NTA will conduct the IGNOU PhD entrance examination 2021 on February 24 at test centres across the country.

The IGNOU has clarified that admit cards and advanced information slips are different. IGNOU Phd admit cards will be issued later.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” the NTA said.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ignou@nta.ac.in,” it added.

How To Download

Go to the official website -- ignou.nta.nic.in. Click on the link ‘Advanced Intimation of Examination City’. On the next window, insert the application number and date of birth. Submit and view the allotted exam centre city.

Direct Link