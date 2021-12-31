IGNOU PhD entrance exam application date extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online PhD entrance exam application deadline for admission to PhD programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July 2021 session. The IGNOU PhD entrance exam application portal will now close on January 8, 2022. However, the last date of successful transaction of fee in online mode is January 8 (11:50 pm). Students can apply online at ignou.nta.ac.in. This is the second time, IGNOU online PhD entrance exam application deadline has been extended.

“Entrance Examination 2021 for admission to various PhD Courses for the Academic Session 2021-22, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 31 December 2021 to 7 January 2022,” an official statement said.

“This is being done keeping in view of a large number of requests received for the same,” it added.

NTA will also allow candidates to edit and modify the application form between January 9, 2022 to January 11, 2022. “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period,” the NTA statement said.

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to PhD programmes at IGNOU on the basis of an entrance test and interview or presentation.

IGNOU PhD Information Bulletin: Direct Link

IGNOU PhD Application: Direct Link