  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Answer Key 2022: Last Date To Raise Objection Today

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Answer Key 2022: Last Date To Raise Objection Today

IGNOU PhD Exam Answer Key 2022: Candidates can challenge the IGNOU PhD answer key 2022 through the official website- ignou.nta.ac.in till 9 pm today.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 9, 2022 5:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Results 2021-22 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Result Likely Today At Cbse.nic.in, Cbseresult
AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Exam Hall Tickets Out At Bie.ap.gov.in; Direct Link
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 Not Today: Official
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Matric 10th Answer Key 2022; Know How To Download, Raise Objections
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling End Today
CBSE Clarifies Time Duration For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2022; Check Here
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Answer Key 2022: Last Date To Raise Objection Today
IGNOU PhD entrance exam was conducted offline in CBT mode.
Image credit: Shutterstock

IGNOU PhD Exam Answer Key 2022: The last date to raise objection against the provisional answer keys of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD entrance exam 2022 is Wednesday, March 9. Candidates can challenge the IGNOU PhD answer key 2022 through the official website- ignou.nta.ac.in till 9 pm today. To raise objections, a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per challenge has to be paid. NTA will verify the objections and release the final answer key later.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted IGNOU PhD entrance exam on February 24, 2022 in 30 cities across the country. The PhD exam was conducted offline in CBT mode.

“Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200/- (Rs. Two Hundred only) per challenged answer as a nonrefundable fee. The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly,” an NTA statement said.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections

  • Go to the official website - ignou.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the designated link -- IGNOU PhD 2021-22 Answer Key Challenge
  • On the next window click on the select login type tab
  • On the pop-up, insert the application numbers and dates of birth or password
  • Submit the objections

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

The payment can be made online, through payment gateway, using Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI. No challenge will be considered without receipt of processing fee.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Results 2021-22 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Result Likely Today At Cbse.nic.in, Cbseresult
Live | CBSE Results 2021-22 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Result Likely Today At Cbse.nic.in, Cbseresult
AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Exam Hall Tickets Out At Bie.ap.gov.in; Direct Link
AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Exam Hall Tickets Out At Bie.ap.gov.in; Direct Link
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 Not Today: Official
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 Not Today: Official
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Matric 10th Answer Key 2022; Know How To Download, Raise Objections
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Matric 10th Answer Key 2022; Know How To Download, Raise Objections
AICTE, CSTT Sign MoU To Define Scientific, Technical Terms In Hindi, Other Indian languages
AICTE, CSTT Sign MoU To Define Scientific, Technical Terms In Hindi, Other Indian languages
.......................... Advertisement ..........................