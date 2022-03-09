IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Answer Key 2022: Last Date To Raise Objection Today

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU PhD entrance exam was conducted offline in CBT mode.

IGNOU PhD Exam Answer Key 2022: The last date to raise objection against the provisional answer keys of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD entrance exam 2022 is Wednesday, March 9. Candidates can challenge the IGNOU PhD answer key 2022 through the official website- ignou.nta.ac.in till 9 pm today. To raise objections, a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per challenge has to be paid. NTA will verify the objections and release the final answer key later.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted IGNOU PhD entrance exam on February 24, 2022 in 30 cities across the country. The PhD exam was conducted offline in CBT mode.

“Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200/- (Rs. Two Hundred only) per challenged answer as a nonrefundable fee. The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly,” an NTA statement said.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections

Go to the official website - ignou.nta.ac.in

Click on the designated link -- IGNOU PhD 2021-22 Answer Key Challenge

On the next window click on the select login type tab

On the pop-up, insert the application numbers and dates of birth or password

Submit the objections

The payment can be made online, through payment gateway, using Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI. No challenge will be considered without receipt of processing fee.