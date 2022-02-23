IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Instructions For Candidates

The PhD exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD Entrance exam for the 2021-22 academic session tomorrow, February 24. IGNOU PhD exam admit cards are available to download at the official websites- ignou.nta.ac.in.

To download admit cards for IGNOU PhD entrance test, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to login to the NTA website.

IGNOU conducts an entrance exam for admission into its PhD programmes every year. This year, the NTA will be conducting the IGNOU PhD entrance exam. The PhD exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2022: Guidelines For Candidates