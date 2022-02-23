IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Instructions For Candidates
The NTA will conduct the IGNOU PhD Entrance exam for the 2021-22 academic session tomorrow, February 24
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD Entrance exam for the 2021-22 academic session tomorrow, February 24. IGNOU PhD exam admit cards are available to download at the official websites- ignou.nta.ac.in.
To download admit cards for IGNOU PhD entrance test, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to login to the NTA website.
IGNOU conducts an entrance exam for admission into its PhD programmes every year. This year, the NTA will be conducting the IGNOU PhD entrance exam. The PhD exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2022: Guidelines For Candidates
- Candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, including a valid photo identity proof which include a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport.
- Candidates must bring one passport-size photograph (the same as uploaded on the Online Application Form).
- If a candidate falls under the PwD category, he or she must carry a PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority.
- Candidates must arrive at the examination centre two hours before the start of the examination.
- Registration desk will close 90 minutes before to the commencement of the PhD entrance exam.
- Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after the registration desk closes.
- As soon as the IGNOU PhD exam hall opens, take your seat. The seat allotment details will be mentioned on the admit card.
- Any candidate found to have changed the room/hall or seat on their own will not be permitted to sit for the exam, and their candidature will be cancelled without further investigation.
- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, bags inside the examination centre.