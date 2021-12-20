  • Home
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 Application Underway; Registration Steps, Subjects

The online application portal for PhD entrance examination which started on December 5, will close on December 22 (5 pm). However, the last date of successful transaction of fee in online mode is December 23 (11:50 pm). Students can apply online at ignou.nta.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 20, 2021 6:38 pm IST

IGNOU PhD application process, subjects
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the online application for admission to PhD programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University for the July 2021 session. Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to PhD programmes on the basis of an entrance test and interview or presentation.

The online application portal for PhD entrance examination which started on December 5, will close on December 22 (5 pm). However, the last date of successful transaction of fee in online mode is December 23 (11:50 pm). Students can apply online at ignou.nta.ac.in. NTA will conduct the entrance test for IGNOU PhD admission on January 16, 2022.

List of Disciplines

  1. Anthropology (PHDAN)
  2. Political Science (PHDPS)
  3. Chemistry (PHDCHEM)
  4. Geology (PHDGY)
  5. Life Sciences (PHDLS)
  6. Mathematics(PHDMT)
  7. Commerce (PHDCOM)
  8. Management (PHDMGMT)
  9. Education (PHDES)
  10. Women’s Studies (PHDWS)
  11. Interdisciplinary and Trans. Disciplinary Studies (PHDITS)
  12. Environmental Science (PHDEV)
  13. Tourism Studies (PHDTS)
  14. Computer Science (PHDCS)
  15. Law (PHDLE)
  16. Nursing (PHDNS)
  17. Translation Studies (PHDTT)
  18. Vocational Education and Training (PHDVE)
  19. English (PHDENG)
  20. Sanskrit (PHDSK)
  21. Urdu (PHDURDU)
  22. Hindi (PHDHIN)
  23. Child Development (PHDCD)

IGNOU PhD Information Bulletin: Direct Link

IGNOU PhD Application: Direct Link

The application process for IGNOU PhD entrance test is basic and comprises steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

Step 1: Fill the online application with personal details.

Step 2: Fill the online application with Qualification Details.

Step 3: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 4: Pay fee payment through online payment mode

IGNOU PhD 2021 Application Fee

Examination

Category

Fee (In Rs)

IGNOU PhD 2021

General / General-EWS / OBC(NCL)

1000.00

SC / ST / PwD / Third Gender

800.00

