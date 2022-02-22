IGNOU PhD Admit Card 2022 Released, Entrance Test On February 24

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU PhD entrance exam admit card released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the IGNOU PhD entrance examination. The exam for admission to PhD courses at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be conducted on February 24. Candidates can download IGNOU PhD entrance exam admit cards from ignou.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can download the admit cards using application number and date of birth. After downloading it, they should read all the instructions mentioned and follow those on the exam day.

Candidates are required to carry a copy of the admit card on the exam day in order to get entry inside the exam hall.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ignou@nta.ac.in,” the NTA said.

Earlier, the NTA released advanced information sheets that contain information about exam centres allotted to candidates. The advanced information sheets are not admit cards, the NTA had clarified.

Details about IGNOU PhD entrance exam answer key, result and IGNOU PhD admission will be published later.