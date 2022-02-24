  • Home
IGNOU PhD 2022: Entrance Exam Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates

The IGNOU PhD examination 2022 will be conducted in the offline mode at test centres across the country.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 8:25 am IST | Source: Careers360

The IGNOU PhD exam 2022 will be held today

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD entrance exam for the 2021-22 academic session today, February 24. IGNOU PhD exam admit cards are available to download at the official website- ignou.nta.ac.in.

To download admit cards, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to login to the NTA website. The IGNOU PhD examination will be conducted in the offline mode at test centres across the country.

The IGNOU conducts the entrance examination for admission into its PhD programmes every year. This year, the NTA will be conducting the IGNOU PhD entrance exam.

IGNOU PhD 2022: Exam Day Instructions

Here are the exam day guidelines candidates must follow:

  • Candidates must arrive at the examination centre two hours before the start of the examination.
  • Candidates should carry the admit card at the exam centre, including a valid photo identity proof which include a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport.
  • Candidates must bring one passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form).
  • Registration desk will close 90 minutes before the commencement of the PhD entrance exam.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after the registration desk closes.
  • If a candidate falls under the PwD category, he or she must carry a PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority.
  • As soon as the IGNOU PhD exam hall opens, take your seat. The seat allotment details will be mentioned on the admit card.
  • Any candidate found to have changed the room/hall or seat on their own will not be permitted to sit for the exam, and their candidature will be cancelled without further investigation.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, bags inside the examination centre.
Education News Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
