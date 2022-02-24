IGNOU PhD 2022: Entrance Exam Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates

The IGNOU PhD exam 2022 will be held today

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD entrance exam for the 2021-22 academic session today, February 24. IGNOU PhD exam admit cards are available to download at the official website- ignou.nta.ac.in.

To download admit cards, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to login to the NTA website. The IGNOU PhD examination will be conducted in the offline mode at test centres across the country.

The IGNOU conducts the entrance examination for admission into its PhD programmes every year. This year, the NTA will be conducting the IGNOU PhD entrance exam.

IGNOU PhD 2022: Exam Day Instructions

Here are the exam day guidelines candidates must follow: